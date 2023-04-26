Rochester sent Decatur Eisenhower home scoreless via a dominating defense in a 24-0 decision in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 26.

In recent action on April 22, Decatur Eisenhower faced off against Decatur Lutheran and Rochester took on Springfield Lanphier on April 19 at Springfield Lanphier High School.

