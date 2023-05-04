Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when Chicago DePaul bottled Chicago Leo 3-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 4.
In recent action on April 29, Chicago Leo faced off against Oak Park Fenwick and Chicago DePaul took on Lombard Montini on April 29 at Chicago DePaul.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.