Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Mahomet-Seymour did exactly that with a 11-5 win against Bloomington on May 18 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on May 13, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Mt Zion and Bloomington took on Normal on May 9 at Normal Community High School.

