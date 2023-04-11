Lewistown lit up the scoreboard on April 11 to propel past Canton for an 8-2 victory in Illinois high school baseball action on April 11

In recent action on April 7, Canton faced off against Macomb and Lewistown took on Peoria Christian on April 3 at Lewistown High School.

