Joliet Catholic knocked off Chicago Marist 13-9 during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 8, Chicago Marist faced off against Niles Notre Dame College Prep and Joliet Catholic took on Chicago St Patrick on April 8 at Chicago St Patrick High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.