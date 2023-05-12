It wasn't an ESPN highlight, but Colfax Ridgeview will take its 7-3 victory over Fisher on May 12 in Illinois baseball.

In recent action on May 4, Fisher faced off against Mt Pulaski and Colfax Ridgeview took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on May 2 at Farmer City Blue Ridge High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.