Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Tuesday when Chicago Agricultural Science bottled Chicago Hubbard 10-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 2.

In recent action on April 28, Chicago Hubbard faced off against Chicago Goode and Chicago Agricultural Science took on Chicago Juarez on April 18 at Chicago Juarez Community Academy.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.