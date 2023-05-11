New Lenox Providence Catholic swapped jabs before dispatching Chicago Mt. Carmel 4-2 during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on May 3, Chicago Mt Carmel faced off against Lombard Montini and New Lenox Providence Catholic took on Chicago Brother Rice on April 29 at New Lenox Providence Catholic High School.
