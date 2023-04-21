New Lenox Providence Catholic painted a masterpiece of offensive baseball all over the canvas of Chicago St. Patrick's pitching for a 12-2 win in Illinois high school baseball action on April 21.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago St Patrick faced off against Chicago Jones and New Lenox Providence Catholic took on Chicago Marist on April 14 at Chicago Marist High School.
