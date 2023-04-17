Mahomet-Seymour played the role of Thor, dropping its hammer on Paxton-Buckley-Loda during an 8-1 beating for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 17.
In recent action on April 13, Paxton-Buckley-Loda faced off against St Joseph-Ogden and Mahomet-Seymour took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on April 13 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
