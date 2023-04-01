Lincolnshire Stevenson's competitive spirit was fine-tuned while punishing Champaign Academy 15-5 at Champaign Academy High on April 1 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on March 27, Champaign Academy faced off against Vernon Hills.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.