Chicago Taft recorded a big victory over Winnetka North Shore Country Day 10-5 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 15.
In recent action on April 6, Winnetka North Shore Country Day faced off against Chicago Latin and Chicago Taft took on Chicago Ogden on April 10 at Chicago Ogden International School.
