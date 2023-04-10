Chicago Jones' offense hit on all cylinders Monday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 11-1 win over Chicago Simeon in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on March 29, Chicago Simeon faced off against Chicago Kenwood and Chicago Jones took on Skokie Niles North on April 6 at Skokie Niles North High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.