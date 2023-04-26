Pleasant Plains surfed the tension to ride to a 7-6 win over Mt. Zion in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 26.

In recent action on April 22, Mt Zion faced off against Mattoon and Pleasant Plains took on Edinburg on April 21 at Edinburg High School.

