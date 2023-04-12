Chicago Mansueto eventually plied victory away from Chicago Noble Street College Prep 10-9 on April 12 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on March 29, Chicago Noble Street College Prep faced off against Chicago Pritzker and Chicago Mansueto took on Chicago UIC College Prep on March 29 at Chicago Mansueto High School.
