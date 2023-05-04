Mt. Pulaski stormed to a third-inning lead and cruised to a 16-2 win over Fisher for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 4.

In recent action on April 27, Fisher faced off against Minonk Fieldcrest and Mt Pulaski took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on April 29 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School.

