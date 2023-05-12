A tight-knit tilt turned in Mt. Pulaski's direction just enough to squeeze past Warrensburg-Latham 10-9 during this Illinois baseball game.

In recent action on May 5, Warrensburg-Latham faced off against Monticello and Mt Pulaski took on Fisher on May 4 at Fisher High School.

