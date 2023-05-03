Mt. Pulaski turned in a thorough domination of Athens 16-1 in Illinois high school baseball on May 3.
In recent action on April 28, Athens faced off against New Berlin/Franklin/Waverly Co-Op and Mt Pulaski took on Glasford Illini Bluffs on April 29 at Glasford Illini Bluffs High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.