Minonk Fieldcrest found the tipping point, and leaned on it to knock off LeRoy 11-10 on May 1 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 27, LeRoy faced off against Mt Pulaski and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Fisher on April 27 at Fisher High School.

