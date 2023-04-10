Minonk Fieldcrest survived Colfax Ridgeview in a 5-4 win that had a seat-squirming feel during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 3, Colfax Ridgeview faced off against El Paso-Gridley and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Eureka on April 5 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.