Minonk Fieldcrest posted a narrow 5-4 win over Heyworth on April 12 in Illinois baseball.
In recent action on April 1, Heyworth faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Minonk Fieldcrest took on Spring Valley Hall on April 8 at Minonk Fieldcrest High School.
