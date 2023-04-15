With little to no wiggle room, Metamora nosed past Bloomington 10-8 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 15.

In recent action on April 8, Bloomington faced off against Peoria Richwoods and Metamora took on Mt Zion on April 11 at Metamora High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.