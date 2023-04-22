If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Mattoon proved that in blanking Mt. Zion 10-0 at Mt. Zion High on April 22 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 17, Mt Zion faced off against Bloomington and Mattoon took on Tolono Unity on April 14 at Mattoon High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.