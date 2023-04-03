It was a quiet night for the scoreboard operators on one side, where the digit never moved in Maroa-Forsyth's 16-0 blanking of Pana in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 3.

In recent action on March 30, Pana faced off against Hillsboro and Maroa-Forsyth took on Westville on March 29 at Westville High School.

