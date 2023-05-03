Maroa-Forsyth survived Downs Tri-Valley in a 5-4 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 3.
In recent action on April 28, Downs Tri-Valley faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Maroa-Forsyth took on St Joseph-Ogden on April 28 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.