A suffocating defense helped Maroa-Forsyth handle Clinton 9-0 on May 9 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on May 4, Clinton faced off against Decatur St Teresa and Maroa-Forsyth took on Downs Tri-Valley on May 3 at Downs Tri-Valley High School.
