An array of elements led to a knockout performance as Mahomet-Seymour turned out the lights on Champaign St. Thomas More 12-1 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 21.
In recent action on April 17, Champaign St. Thomas More faced off against Rantoul and Mahomet-Seymour took on Paxton-Buckley-Loda on April 17 at Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.