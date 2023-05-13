If a foe fails to score, you can't lose. Mahomet-Seymour proved that in blanking Mt. Zion 4-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on May 6, Mt Zion faced off against Charleston and Mahomet-Seymour took on Fairbury Prairie Central on May 8 at Mahomet-Seymour High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.