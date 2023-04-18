Mahomet-Seymour showed its poise to outlast a game Pontiac squad for a 3-2 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 18.

In recent action on April 13, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley and Pontiac took on Peoria Christian on April 11 at Peoria Christian School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.