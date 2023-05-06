Mahomet-Seymour stomped on Mattoon 9-1 at Mahomet-Seymour High on May 6 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on April 28, Mahomet-Seymour faced off against Rochester and Mattoon took on Rantoul on May 2 at Rantoul Township High School.
