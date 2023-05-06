Chicago St. Ignatius had no answers as Lombard Montini compiled a 11-1 victory in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 29, Chicago St. Ignatius faced off against Chicago De La Salle and Lombard Montini took on Chicago DePaul on May 2 at Lombard Montini High School.
