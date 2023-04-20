Lombard Montini corralled Chicago De La Salle's offense and never let go to fuel a 16-0 victory in Illinois high school baseball action on April 20.
In recent action on April 6, Chicago De La Salle faced off against Chicago Brother Rice and Lombard Montini took on Chicago Payton on April 15 at Chicago Payton College Prep.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.