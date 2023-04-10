Lexington put its nose to the grindstone and turned back El Paso-Gridley in a 16-13 decision in Illinois high school baseball action on April 10.

In recent action on April 3, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Colfax Ridgeview and Lexington took on Streator Woodland on April 5 at Lexington High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.