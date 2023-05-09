Lexington controlled the action to earn an impressive 14-1 win against Fisher in Illinois high school baseball on May 9.

In recent action on May 4, Fisher faced off against Mt Pulaski and Lexington took on Stanford Olympia on May 5 at Stanford Olympia High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.