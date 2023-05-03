The force was strong for LeRoy as it pierced Bethany Okaw Valley during Wednesday's 16-5 thumping at Bethany Okaw Valley High on May 3 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 27, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Marshall and LeRoy took on Eureka on April 28 at LeRoy High School.

