LeRoy offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Fisher during this 13-5 victory at Fisher High on April 14 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on April 7, Fisher faced off against El Paso-Gridley and LeRoy took on Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley on April 7 at LeRoy High School.

