LeRoy raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 20-1 win over Farmer City Blue Ridge on April 4 in Illinois baseball action.

In recent action on March 27, Farmer City Blue Ridge faced off against Westville and LeRoy took on Arcola on March 30 at LeRoy High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.