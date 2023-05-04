Fans of old-fashioned defense were treated to a masterful performance Thursday when LeRoy bottled Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 21-0 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.

In recent action on April 28, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop faced off against Decatur Lutheran and LeRoy took on Eureka on April 28 at LeRoy High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.