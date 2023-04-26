The margin for error was so small it only piqued the anxiety, but LeRoy didn't mind, dispatching Lexington 6-4 in Illinois high school baseball action on April 26.

In recent action on April 20, Lexington faced off against Peoria Christian and LeRoy took on Downs Tri-Valley on April 21 at LeRoy High School.

