Le Roy's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from El Paso-Gridley 7-2 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on May 13.

In recent action on May 9, El Paso-Gridley faced off against Colfax Ridgeview and Le Roy took on Westville on May 8 at Le Roy High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.