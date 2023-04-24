Lake Forest L.F. Academy's impenetrable defense prompted a 10-0 blanking of Champaign Academy in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 19, Champaign Academy faced off against Westmont and Lake Forest L.F. Academy took on Chicago Latin on April 19 at Lake Forest Academy.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.