It would have taken a herculean effort for Chicago Francis W Parker to claim this one, and Lake Forest L.F. Academy wouldn't allow that in a 9-4 decision at Chicago Francis W Parker High on May 4 in Illinois baseball action.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.