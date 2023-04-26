La Grange Park Nazareth delivered all the smoke to disorient Lisle Benet and flew away with a 11-1 win in Illinois high school baseball action on April 26.
In recent action on April 22, Lisle Benet faced off against Naperville North and La Grange Park Nazareth took on Chicago St Patrick on April 20 at Chicago St Patrick High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.