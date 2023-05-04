St. Joseph-Ogden finally found a way to top Tolono Unity 8-7 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on May 4.

In recent action on April 29, Tolono Unity faced off against Salem and St Joseph-Ogden took on Maroa-Forsyth on April 28 at St Joseph-Ogden High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.