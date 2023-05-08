Normal University finally found a way to top Pleasant Plains 10-9 on May 8 in Illinois baseball action.
In recent action on May 4, Pleasant Plains faced off against Jacksonville Routt Catholic and Normal University took on Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin on May 3 at Normal University High School.
