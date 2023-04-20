It wasn't exactly Lewis & Clark in uncharted territory, but Niles Notre Dame College Prep had to survive its share of thorns while shedding Chicago Taft 4-3 during this Illinois baseball game.
In recent action on April 15, Chicago Taft faced off against Winnetka North Shore Country Day and Niles Notre Dame College Prep took on Chicago Marist on April 8 at Chicago Marist High School.
