A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Chicago Lane Tech defeated Chicago Von Steuben 4-3 for an Illinois high school baseball victory on April 14.
In recent action on April 3, Chicago Von Steuben faced off against Chicago Jones and Chicago Lane Tech took on Chicago Amundsen on April 10 at Chicago Amundsen High School.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.