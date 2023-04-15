Chicago G. Washington weebled and wobbled, but wouldn't fall down in earning a 3-2 victory against Chicago Whitney Young in an Illinois high school baseball matchup.
In recent action on April 10, Chicago Whitney Young faced off against Chicago Von Steuben and Chicago G. Washington took on Chicago UIC on April 3 at Chicago UIC College Prep.
