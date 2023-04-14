The cardiac kids of Champaign St. Thomas More unleashed every advantage to outlast Fairbury Prairie Central 6-5 in an Illinois high school baseball matchup on April 14.
In recent action on April 10, Fairbury Prairie Central faced off against Bloomington Central Catholic and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Pontiac on April 3 at Champaign St. Thomas More High School.
