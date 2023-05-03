Jacksonville controlled the action to earn an impressive 21-1 win against Springfield Lanphier in Illinois high school baseball action on May 3.

In recent action on April 26, Springfield Lanphier faced off against Springfield and Jacksonville took on Jerseyville Jersey on April 29 at Jerseyville Jersey High School.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.